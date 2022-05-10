GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoodRx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GoodRx from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.72.

GoodRx stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.61 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $11,850,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

