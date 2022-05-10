GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPRO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.00 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 26.20%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 267,804 shares of company stock worth $2,207,074. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,721,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoPro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,460,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,370,000 after acquiring an additional 54,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in GoPro by 12.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,299,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 261,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

