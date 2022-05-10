Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $494.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628 over the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth about $131,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gossamer Bio (GOSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.