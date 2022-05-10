Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

