Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 87.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,268 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $43,876,000. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $25,456,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,651,000 after buying an additional 638,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

GDYN traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 17,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,396. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.15 and a beta of 1.04. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

