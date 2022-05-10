Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.77% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £163.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

