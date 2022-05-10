Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 85.77% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 94.20 ($1.16) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 108.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.92. Griffin Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The company has a market cap of £163.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.61.
Griffin Mining Company Profile
