Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Cowen upped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.80.

GO traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.07. 1,398,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.71 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $53,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,980 shares of company stock valued at $4,318,598 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

