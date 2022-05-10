Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Groupon updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,631,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Groupon by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,875 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Groupon by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,760 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Groupon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Groupon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,091 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

