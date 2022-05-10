Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 23.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10. Groupon has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. Groupon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Barta bought 82,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,859,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 1,061,833 shares of company stock valued at $21,103,685 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Groupon by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Groupon by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Groupon by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

