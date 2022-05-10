Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $15.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $22.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $468.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11. Groupon has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.29 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Barta purchased 198,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $3,883,113.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,174,231.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,061,833 shares of company stock worth $21,103,685. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Groupon by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 19,779.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Groupon by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Groupon by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

