Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Plans $0.02 Annual Dividend

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0154 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Grupo Supervielle has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Grupo Supervielle to earn $0.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Shares of NYSE SUPV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,340. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $2.89.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUPV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle (Get Rating)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal and Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.