GSE Systems (GVP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.22%.

Shares of GVP stock opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

