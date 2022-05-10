GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

GTYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

GTYH opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71. GTY Technology has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $343.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.41.

In other news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of GTY Technology by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

