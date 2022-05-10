GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 89.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,703. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 6,400 shares of GTY Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

