Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.

Haemonetics stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. 11,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.