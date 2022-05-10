Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Haemonetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 to $2.90 EPS.
Haemonetics stock traded up $6.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.04. 11,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 132.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.
Haemonetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.
