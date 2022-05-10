Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 to $2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $922.2 million to $957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $986.15 million.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAE. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,743. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.67. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $486,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 39.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,010,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

