Halliburton (HAL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/28/2022 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/27/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.60 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.60.

4/27/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $36.00 to $50.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $45.00 to $48.00.

4/20/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00.

4/11/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2022 – Halliburton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Halliburton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 464,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,353,270. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.29. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.26.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.