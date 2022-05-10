Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $530.00 million-$560.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.18 million.

Shares of HALO stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 1,163,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,031. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.