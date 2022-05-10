Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HBI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.