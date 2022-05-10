Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on HBI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.22.
Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.
Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
