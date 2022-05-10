Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 14,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $718,195.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,752 shares of company stock valued at $30,841,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

