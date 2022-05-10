Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of HSC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 16,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.35. Harsco has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $609.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97.

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after acquiring an additional 376,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,958,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

