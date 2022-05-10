Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.35-$0.44 EPS.

HSC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. 16,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harsco has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harsco will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

