Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

HE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,650,000 after buying an additional 188,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 33,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

