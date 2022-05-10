Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.
HE stock opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.97.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 62.22%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HE. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.
About Hawaiian Electric Industries (Get Rating)
Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.