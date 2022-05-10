Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,021. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

HE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 27.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

