HC Wainwright Lowers Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target to $30.00

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ANNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Annexon has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $100.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Annexon will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,307.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Annexon by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

