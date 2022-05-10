Head to Head Survey: Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) & Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) and Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Heritage Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic Union Bankshares and Heritage Commerce, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 Heritage Commerce 0 0 2 0 3.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.78%. Heritage Commerce has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.73%. Given Atlantic Union Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlantic Union Bankshares is more favorable than Heritage Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Heritage Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.51% 9.74% 1.32% Heritage Commerce 29.69% 8.36% 0.92%

Dividends

Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Heritage Commerce pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heritage Commerce pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Commerce has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Union Bankshares and Heritage Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.61 $263.92 million $3.12 11.01 Heritage Commerce $162.94 million 4.11 $47.70 million $0.82 13.52

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Commerce. Atlantic Union Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Heritage Commerce on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans, such as operating secured and unsecured loans advanced for working capital, equipment purchases, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans for rental properties, commercial buildings, and homes; small business administration loans; home equity lines of credit; multifamily loans on residential properties; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans consisting of loans for financing automobiles, various consumer goods, and other personal purposes. In addition, it offers other banking services, including cashier's checks, bank by mail, night depositories, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automated payroll, electronic funds transfer, online bill pay, homeowner association, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, electronic data interchange, and check imaging services, as well as other customary banking, factoring financing, and electronic banking services. The company operates through 17 full-service branch offices located in the general San Francisco Bay Area of California. Heritage Commerce Corp was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

