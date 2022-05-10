Head-To-Head Survey: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Futu alerts:

23.3% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Futu and Interactive Brokers Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $912.27 million 5.00 $360.30 million $2.40 12.65 Interactive Brokers Group $2.94 billion 7.73 $308.00 million $2.84 19.13

Futu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Interactive Brokers Group. Futu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interactive Brokers Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Interactive Brokers Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 2 3 1 0 1.83 Interactive Brokers Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $92.30, suggesting a potential upside of 204.00%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.25%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interactive Brokers Group has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 39.50% 15.41% 2.50% Interactive Brokers Group 10.32% 3.09% 0.29%

Futu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. In addition, it offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company serves institutional and individual customers through approximately 150 electronic exchanges and market centers. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.