Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

HTA stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

