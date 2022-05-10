HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

HealthEquity stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.17, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.