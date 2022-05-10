Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

HL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after acquiring an additional 622,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 714,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 111,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.