Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NYSE HL opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,272,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,198,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $90,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth $1,389,000. Institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

