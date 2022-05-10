Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

