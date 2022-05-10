Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.72 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.35-4.60 EPS.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.21. 798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,026. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

