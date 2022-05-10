Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.68 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.35-$4.60 EPS.

HLIO traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.89. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.38 and a 12 month high of $114.89.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.02 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helios Technologies (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.