Helios Towers’ (HTWS) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.91) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.68% from the company’s previous close.

HTWS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.80 ($2.50).

Shares of LON HTWS opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.35) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.18. Helios Towers has a 52-week low of GBX 108.40 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 190.44 ($2.35). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 879.41.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

