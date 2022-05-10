Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Buys 15,000 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $55,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,415,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,707,259.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 25,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 50,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $205,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Monday, April 18th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 125,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. bought 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $271.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

