Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($65.26) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.44 ($77.30).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HEN3 stock traded up €1.86 ($1.96) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €61.42 ($64.65). The company had a trading volume of 792,148 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €69.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.