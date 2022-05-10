Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €67.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) received a €67.00 ($70.53) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($105.26) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($71.58) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.44 ($77.30).

HEN3 traded up €1.86 ($1.96) on Tuesday, hitting €61.42 ($64.65). 792,148 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €61.94 and a 200-day moving average of €69.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

