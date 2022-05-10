Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($71.58) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €62.00 ($65.26) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($90.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($62.11) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.44 ($77.30).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €1.86 ($1.96) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €61.42 ($64.65). 792,148 shares of the stock were exchanged. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($136.47). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.98.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.