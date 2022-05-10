Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.50-$4.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.57 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.60-$0.80 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

HLF traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 28,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,860. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.66.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,625,000 after acquiring an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 107,102 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.