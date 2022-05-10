Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

HCCI has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.