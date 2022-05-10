Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.
Heron Therapeutics Company Profile
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
