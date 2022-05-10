Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.61 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 387.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.