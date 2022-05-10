Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) PT Lowered to $7.50 at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 129.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.96.

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 64,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,573. Heron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $334.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.70% and a negative net margin of 255.58%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 241.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

