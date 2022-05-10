Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on HT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $382.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

