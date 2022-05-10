Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.91-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.87 billion-$10.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.78 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.40.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Hershey has a 52-week low of $167.10 and a 52-week high of $231.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $203,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $56,597.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,007,635 shares of company stock worth $205,007,129. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

