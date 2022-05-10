Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Heska updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Heska stock opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $970.20 million, a PE ratio of -817.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 7.27. Heska has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $275.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $152.98.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Heska by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Heska by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 202,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heska by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,701,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heska by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Heska by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Heska Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heska (HSKA)
- The Low In Lordstown Motors May Not Be The Last
- Follow The Money To Cigna
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Barbell Strategy To Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.