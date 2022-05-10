HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

DINO opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.39.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HF Sinclair from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.