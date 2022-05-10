HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Declares $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
DINO opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.39.
HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HF Sinclair stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
HF Sinclair Company Profile (Get Rating)
HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.
