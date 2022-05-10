HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

NYSE DINO opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.57. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

