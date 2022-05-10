Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $2, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Hillenbrand stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $40.65. 9,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.88.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

