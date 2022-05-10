Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$4.00 EPS.

NYSE:HI traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.88. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $54.15.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

HI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after acquiring an additional 409,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 428.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 252,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 25.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

